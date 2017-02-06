Escapee Rescued After Jumping Into Rushing Boulder Creek
Santa Cruz County deputies take a prisoner back into custody Monday after the handcuffed suspect bolted and jumped into a rushing creek. An escaped prisoner led authorities on a wild chase through the Santa Cruz Mountains on Monday before being rescued from the rushing waters of Boulder Creek and taken back into custody.
