Escapee Rescued After Jumping Into Rushing Boulder Creek

Santa Cruz County deputies take a prisoner back into custody Monday after the handcuffed suspect bolted and jumped into a rushing creek. An escaped prisoner led authorities on a wild chase through the Santa Cruz Mountains on Monday before being rescued from the rushing waters of Boulder Creek and taken back into custody.

