Boulder Creek man found dead in Kings Creek
BOULDER CREEK >> A 59-year-old Boulder Creek man is dead after apparently driving his truck into the rain-swollen Kings Creek on Monday night and drowning. The man, who remains unidentified until his family can be notified, appears to have accidentally driven off the 19000 block of Kings Creek Road in his 1987 Suzuki during Monday night's storm, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt.
