Boil order in place for nearly 600 Boulder Creek households
BOULDER CREEK >> A boil order is in effect for the 580 households served by Big Basin Water Co. , which serves residents in the Boulder Creek Golf Club neighborhood and the surrounding area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Grsndma
|96
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|MARK FARKER
|5
|County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Jerry toste
|59
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC