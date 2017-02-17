Big Basin Water boil order remains in effect; testing required
BOULDER CREEK >> Water quality testing began Monday at Big Basin Water Co. in Boulder Creek, a step required by state health officials after a leak that essentially halted service to 1,650 people in some 580 households for a couple of days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Grsndma
|96
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|MARK FARKER
|5
|County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Jerry toste
|59
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC