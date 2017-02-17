Big Basin Water boil order remains in...

Big Basin Water boil order remains in effect; testing required

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

BOULDER CREEK >> Water quality testing began Monday at Big Basin Water Co. in Boulder Creek, a step required by state health officials after a leak that essentially halted service to 1,650 people in some 580 households for a couple of days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) Jan 21 Repent 215
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan '17 Callme TRUMP 69
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan '17 Grsndma 96
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec '16 MARK FARKER 5
News County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08) Dec '16 Jerry toste 59
See all Boulder Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Creek Forum Now

Boulder Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Boulder Creek, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC