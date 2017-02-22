Bay Area Weather: Chilly break from the rain arrives
The good news for Bay Area residents water-logged from a series of storms that have rolled through the region over the past two weeks: There will be couple of days to dry out. Chilly temperatures that could dip below freezing - albeit with sunny weather - are expected to greet the Bay Area on Thursday morning during a brief break from the wet stuff, National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Benjamin said.
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Repent
|215
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Grsndma
|96
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|MARK FARKER
|5
|County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Jerry toste
|59
