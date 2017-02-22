Bay Area Weather: Chilly break from t...

Bay Area Weather: Chilly break from the rain arrives

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The good news for Bay Area residents water-logged from a series of storms that have rolled through the region over the past two weeks: There will be couple of days to dry out. Chilly temperatures that could dip below freezing - albeit with sunny weather - are expected to greet the Bay Area on Thursday morning during a brief break from the wet stuff, National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Benjamin said.

