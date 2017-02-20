Bay Area Storm: "Intense" rain, winds continue to batter region
A powerful storm that dumped at least an inch of rain in most areas of the Bay Area and as many as 3 inches in others gathered more intensity Monday morning and prepared to blitz the region with even heavier downpours and stronger winds, the National Weather Service said. The system, moving in from the southern part of the Pacific Ocean, brought high wind and flood warnings, created trouble on the roads and freeways and will spend much of Monday moving through the region, meteorologist Brian Mejia said.
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Repent
|215
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Grsndma
|96
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|MARK FARKER
|5
|County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Jerry toste
|59
