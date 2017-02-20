Bay Area Storm: "Intense" rain, winds...

Bay Area Storm: "Intense" rain, winds continue to batter region

A powerful storm that dumped at least an inch of rain in most areas of the Bay Area and as many as 3 inches in others gathered more intensity Monday morning and prepared to blitz the region with even heavier downpours and stronger winds, the National Weather Service said. The system, moving in from the southern part of the Pacific Ocean, brought high wind and flood warnings, created trouble on the roads and freeways and will spend much of Monday moving through the region, meteorologist Brian Mejia said.

