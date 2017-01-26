Valley residents urge Bear Creek Road...

Valley residents urge Bear Creek Road repair

Monday Jan 23

Outside Boulder Creek , Bear Creek Road is down to one lane a quarter-mile from the junction with Highway 9, complicating the commute for thousands and slowing down access for emergency vehicles, repair crews and propane deliveries. SANTA CRUZ >> As road washouts and landslides pile up after a trio of rainstorms, the mounting cost of repairs has put a damper on Santa Cruz County Supervisor Bruce McPherson's plan to free $2 million in reserve funds to fast-track repairs of Bear Creek and Soquel-San Jose roads, arteries for commuters living in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

