Valley residents urge Bear Creek Road repair
Outside Boulder Creek , Bear Creek Road is down to one lane a quarter-mile from the junction with Highway 9, complicating the commute for thousands and slowing down access for emergency vehicles, repair crews and propane deliveries. SANTA CRUZ >> As road washouts and landslides pile up after a trio of rainstorms, the mounting cost of repairs has put a damper on Santa Cruz County Supervisor Bruce McPherson's plan to free $2 million in reserve funds to fast-track repairs of Bear Creek and Soquel-San Jose roads, arteries for commuters living in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Jerry toste
|59
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC