Trump parody skit not going over well with parents
The principal at Boulder Creek High School is coming under fire for a Trump skit that she says was meant as a parody. The skit, which was originally performed live for school staff earlier this week, was recorded, and that video was sent in an email to all employees on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Jerry toste
|59
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Santa Cruz election 2016: First look shows two ...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC