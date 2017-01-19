Storms continue to take a toll on San...

Storms continue to take a toll on Santa Cruz Mountains roads

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

One down and two to go in the latest series of winter storms taking aim at the Bay Area again this week. One area that has seen its share of heavy rain, and the problems that go with it, is the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) Jan 13 Pat Kittle - Sant... 214
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
News County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08) Dec '16 Jerry toste 59
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Santa Cruz election 2016: First look shows two ... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
See all Boulder Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Creek Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Santa Cruz County was issued at January 19 at 8:05PM PST

Boulder Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boulder Creek, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,437 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC