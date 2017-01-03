Man killed in New Yeara s Eve car wreck in Santa Cruz Mountains
BOULDER CREEK >> A 26-year-old Redwood City man was killed just before midnight on New Year's Eve after losing control of his truck on a private, dirt road located roughly five miles north of Boulder Creek on Highway 9. At approximately 11:15 p.m., the man was driving a 1989 Toyota pickup truck down on property located at the 23000 block of Highway 9 when he lost control, according to California Highway Patrol officer Trista Drake. He was fully ejected from the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08)
|Dec 12
|Jerry toste
|59
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Santa Cruz election 2016: First look shows two ...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|Pet Boulder Creek boar slain, distraught owner ... (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Chris thief twee...
|72
|Adobe Animal Hospital, hit by recession, to clo... (Feb '10)
|May '16
|ella seneres
|92
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC