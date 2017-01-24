High school officials' leaked Trump-style video backfires big-time
A jokey sketch from Arizona high school officials impersonating President Donald Trump and counselor Kellyanne Conway suddenly became no laughing matter after somebody leaked the video online over the weekend -- and now those officials are on leave. "OK men and you girls, we're here to make Boulder Creek great again! We're going to drain the jungle and make Boulder Creek great again.
