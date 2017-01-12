Fallen Tree Crashes Into House in Bou...

Fallen Tree Crashes Into House in Boulder Creek

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NBC Bay Area

The latest storm knocked down trees all across the Santa Cruz Mountains this week, and one huge oak tree landed on a home in the Bear Creek Country Club area of Boulder Creek. Travis Tree Professionals were at work Wednesday, removing the tree, which managed to puncture the house owned by John Oliver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) 3 hr Skyhunter 68
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) 23 hr Pat Kittle - Sant... 214
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
News County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08) Dec '16 Jerry toste 59
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Santa Cruz election 2016: First look shows two ... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
See all Boulder Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Creek Forum Now

Boulder Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boulder Creek, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC