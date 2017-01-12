Fallen Tree Crashes Into House in Boulder Creek
The latest storm knocked down trees all across the Santa Cruz Mountains this week, and one huge oak tree landed on a home in the Bear Creek Country Club area of Boulder Creek. Travis Tree Professionals were at work Wednesday, removing the tree, which managed to puncture the house owned by John Oliver.
