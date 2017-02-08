Editorial, Jan. 29, 2017: The drought...

Editorial, Jan. 29, 2017: The drought is over, until it isna t

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

When fixing potholes becomes a major issue, you know we've returned to normal, or even more-than-normal, rainfall. After six years of drought, California is in the midst of one of the wettest winters on record - and definitely the wettest January since 1998.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Tue hemington10 1
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) Jan 21 Repent 215
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan '17 Grsndma 96
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec '16 MARK FARKER 5
See all Boulder Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Creek Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Cruz County was issued at February 09 at 12:04PM PST

Boulder Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Boulder Creek, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC