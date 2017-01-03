Crews in Santa Cruz Mountains Clean U...

Crews in Santa Cruz Mountains Clean Up, Prep For Next Storm

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NBC Bay Area

The latest storm has wreaked havoc all across the Bay Area, and even when the rain stopped, crews stayed busy with cleanup and prepping for a bigger system this weekend. A creek in Felton rose significantly during Tuesday's and Wednesday's downpours, but dropped quite a bit after the rain died down Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
News County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08) Dec 12 Jerry toste 59
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Santa Cruz election 2016: First look shows two ... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News Pet Boulder Creek boar slain, distraught owner ... (Jul '09) Sep '16 Chris thief twee... 72
News Adobe Animal Hospital, hit by recession, to clo... (Feb '10) May '16 ella seneres 92
See all Boulder Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Creek Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Cruz County was issued at January 06 at 8:38PM PST

Boulder Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Boulder Creek, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,882

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC