Crews in Santa Cruz Mountains Clean Up, Prep For Next Storm
The latest storm has wreaked havoc all across the Bay Area, and even when the rain stopped, crews stayed busy with cleanup and prepping for a bigger system this weekend. A creek in Felton rose significantly during Tuesday's and Wednesday's downpours, but dropped quite a bit after the rain died down Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08)
|Dec 12
|Jerry toste
|59
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Santa Cruz election 2016: First look shows two ...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|Pet Boulder Creek boar slain, distraught owner ... (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Chris thief twee...
|72
|Adobe Animal Hospital, hit by recession, to clo... (Feb '10)
|May '16
|ella seneres
|92
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC