Bay Area storm: Heavy downpours start...

Bay Area storm: Heavy downpours start Saturday night

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A car drives past a flooded area at Cesar Chavez Park in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday night, Jan. 7, 2017. Workers continue to remove a portion of a downed tree blocking the Redwood Road off ramp on southbound Highway 13 in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Fri Skyhunter 68
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) Jan 13 Pat Kittle - Sant... 214
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
News County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08) Dec '16 Jerry toste 59
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Santa Cruz election 2016: First look shows two ... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
See all Boulder Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Creek Forum Now

Boulder Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Boulder Creek, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,763 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC