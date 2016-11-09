Incumbent, challenger elected to San ...

Incumbent, challenger elected to San Lorenzo Valley Water District

Nov 9, 2016 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

BOULDER CREEK >> Incumbent Margaret Bruce and challenger Randall Brown earned two seats on the San Lorenzo Valley Water District on Tuesday.

Boulder Creek, CA

