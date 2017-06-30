University of Alaska Anchorage brings in global entrepreneur
The University of Alaska Anchorage welcomed its first occupant of the Global Entrepreneur in Residence program who's racked up a string of accomplishments, including inventing a mouse cleaner and founding an international technology start-up. Nigel Sharp 's position at UAA will involve mentoring entrepreneurs and connecting them to expanded networks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jun 28
|joeisawesome
|80
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 28
|Dad
|1,143
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|Jun 27
|Cindy2017
|20
|Man named as potential new suspect in JonBenet ...
|Jun 26
|KCinNYC
|18
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jun 24
|Born in the USA
|84
|Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09)
|Jun 24
|kauna
|1,667
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC