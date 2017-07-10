The Kitchen's Wood-Fired Sibling, Hedge Row, Set for July 10 Opening
The Kitchen restaurant group, under the guidance of owners Kimbal Musk and Hugo Matheson, riffs on a theme like an accomplished jazz musician. The flagship Kitchen restaurant in Boulder and its siblings in Denver, Fort Collins, Chicago and Memphis share the goals of local sourcing, community involvement and conscientious plating, even if the menus vary from location to location.
