Staff drama casts shadow over Boulder museum's expansion plans
The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art has ambitious expansion plans, but recent turmoil highlighted by a walkout of museum staff has prompted some to question whether it should benefit from any share of a possible $52 million Capital Improvement Tax expected to be put to voters later this year. The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art is hoping to secure major public funding for an expansion that would see the museum more than double its downtown footprint.
