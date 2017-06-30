Some customers salty they were billed during fire evacuation of Boulder bistro
The owner of Salt the Bistro in downtown Boulder said he is paying back all of the customers who were affected by a fire and evacuation at the restaurant last week, but some customers were upset they were billed at all while evacuations were pending. Friday's fire started in a kitchen hood at the restaurant, which is located at 1047 Pearl St., according to Boulder Chief Fire Marshal Dave Lowrey.
