Safeway on label errors: 'Never any i...

Safeway on label errors: 'Never any intent to make a profit' off Boulder sugary drink tax

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

From left, Alexa Bartell and her cousin, Chelsea Bartell, drink soft drinks on the Pearl Street Mall as they walk with Chelsea's sister, Taylor, on Thursday afternoon in Boulder. Safeway said on Thursday that it would remove misleading signage attached to a series of products labeled as having price hikes due to a tax to which they are not subject.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 14 hr Johilir 739
News Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'... 15 hr Tex-Shamineau 21
News DA Releases Info On JonBenet Ramsey Arrest (Aug '06) 18 hr Tex-Shamineau 4
News The First Clip From Netflix's JonBenet Ramsey D... Tue Tex-Road Tripping 2
free tess damm!! (Mar '07) Jun 28 joeisawesome 80
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 28 Dad 1,143
News Man named as potential new suspect in JonBenet ... Jun 26 KCinNYC 18
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC