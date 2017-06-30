New July 5 tradition in Boulder: Trash by the truckload at Eben G. Fine Park
Dennis Warrington, of the Boulder Parks and Recreation Department, throws a bag of trash in a truck at Eben G. Fine Park on Wednesday morning. City crews were out early cleaning up trash left by Fourth of July revelers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The First Clip From Netflix's JonBenet Ramsey D...
|23 hr
|Tex-Road Tripping
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jul 3
|Thamie Nelson
|737
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jun 28
|joeisawesome
|80
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 28
|Dad
|1,143
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|Jun 27
|Cindy2017
|20
|Man named as potential new suspect in JonBenet ...
|Jun 26
|KCinNYC
|18
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jun 24
|Born in the USA
|84
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC