Missing autistic Broomfield teen spot...

Missing autistic Broomfield teen spotted in Boulder

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

An autistic 13-year-old boy from Broomfield who went missing Wednesday night was spotted in Boulder but ran from police officers. Broomfield police said Michael Singh was last seen in Broomfield near the Marriott Townplace Suites, 480 Flatiron Drive at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DA Releases Info On JonBenet Ramsey Arrest (Aug '06) 42 min Tex-Shamineau 4
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 12 hr Jocelyn Aldworth 738
News The First Clip From Netflix's JonBenet Ramsey D... Tue Tex-Road Tripping 2
free tess damm!! (Mar '07) Jun 28 joeisawesome 80
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 28 Dad 1,143
News Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'... Jun 27 Cindy2017 20
News Man named as potential new suspect in JonBenet ... Jun 26 KCinNYC 18
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC