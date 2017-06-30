Missing autistic Broomfield teen spotted in Boulder
An autistic 13-year-old boy from Broomfield who went missing Wednesday night was spotted in Boulder but ran from police officers. Broomfield police said Michael Singh was last seen in Broomfield near the Marriott Townplace Suites, 480 Flatiron Drive at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
