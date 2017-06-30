Longmont police investigating suspici...

Longmont police investigating suspicious package near St. Vrain Memorial Building

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Officers near the scene of a suspicious package found near the St. Vrain Memorial Building on Thursday. The Boulder County bomb squad arrived on scene around 1:30 p.m. to the Memorial Building, located at 700 Longs Peak Ave. The furor over General Motors' deadly ignition switch has the potential to doom the car key, a technology drivers have been using for 65 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 22 hr Johilir 739
News Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'... 23 hr Tex-Shamineau 21
News DA Releases Info On JonBenet Ramsey Arrest (Aug '06) Thu Tex-Shamineau 4
News The First Clip From Netflix's JonBenet Ramsey D... Jul 4 Tex-Road Tripping 2
free tess damm!! (Mar '07) Jun 28 joeisawesome 80
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 28 Dad 1,143
News Man named as potential new suspect in JonBenet ... Jun 26 KCinNYC 18
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,467 • Total comments across all topics: 282,310,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC