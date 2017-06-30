Longmont police investigate 8th arson case after Sunday car fire
A vehicle was set fire early Sunday on Atwood Street in Longmont, an act that police believe is connected to last week's arson spree. Police reports show that officers were dispatched to a vehicle on fire at 3:37 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Atwood Street, the same part of the city where six vehicles and a dumpster were set fire early last Monday .
