George Gerstle: County's plans for St...

George Gerstle: County's plans for State Highway 7 are sound

Friday Jul 7

The July 2 editorial entitled "Traffic engineering rules still apply" advocating for widening of our roads reflects frequently heard public sentiment, but is not consistent with the current engineering, financial, economic, environmental, or social realities facing the county. There are a number of factors that must be weighed as we evaluate the future of this important regional corridor.

