George Gerstle: County's plans for State Highway 7 are sound
The July 2 editorial entitled "Traffic engineering rules still apply" advocating for widening of our roads reflects frequently heard public sentiment, but is not consistent with the current engineering, financial, economic, environmental, or social realities facing the county. There are a number of factors that must be weighed as we evaluate the future of this important regional corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|Mon
|Stop the Horribles
|22
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jul 6
|Johilir
|739
|DA Releases Info On JonBenet Ramsey Arrest (Aug '06)
|Jul 6
|Tex-Shamineau
|4
|The First Clip From Netflix's JonBenet Ramsey D...
|Jul 4
|Tex-Road Tripping
|2
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jun 28
|joeisawesome
|80
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 28
|Dad
|1,142
|Man named as potential new suspect in JonBenet ...
|Jun 26
|KCinNYC
|18
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC