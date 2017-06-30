Fermented Friday: Jul-IPA at West End Tavern
Since Saturday is July, that means it's Jul-IPA at West End Tavern , 926 Pearl St., Boulder. Throughout the month, West End will celebrate one of the hop, hop, hoppiest beers with various activities, specials and an ongoing silent auction online with prizes.
