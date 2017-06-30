Family sues Boulder police over death of hammer-wielding CU student
The family of Samuel Forgy - a University of Colorado student who was fatally shot by police after confronting them naked while high on LSD and wielding a hammer - has sued the Boulder Police Department. The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in Denver today and names the city of Boulder and the officer who shot Forgy, Dillon Garretson.
