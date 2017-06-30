CU police honor officers, dispatchers who responded to machete-wielding man on campus
Police are seen outside the Champions Center at the University of Colorado's Folsom Field on Oct. 5 after officers shot a machete-wielding man inside the sports-medicine facility. The University of Colorado Police Department has honored several officers and dispatchers who were involved in the fatal shooting of a machete-wielding man on the Boulder campus last year.
