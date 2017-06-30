CU Boulder grad students bid for summer bus pass benefit
The University of Colorado and its graduate students who continue working throughout the summer months are trying to come to an understanding about CU-funded bus passes. Full-time CU employees are provided year-round bus access through the university, but graduate students - - many of whom continue research jobs on campus throughout the summer - have their bus privileges revoked when classes end.
