Coroner: Man found in Nederland parking lot died of accidental drug overdose
The man who was found dead in a Nederland parking lot earlier this year died due to a drug overdose. Boulder County Coroner Emma Hall said in a news release today that Matthew Griffin, 29, of Walsenburg, died due to mixed drug intoxication, and she ruled the death accidental.
