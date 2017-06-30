Boulder weather: High of 96 with a chance of afternoon storms
Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder could see highs in the upper 90s today but could also see some afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.
