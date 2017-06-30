Boulder Community Health's 'Walk with a Doc' program kicks off Saturday

Boulder Community Health is kicking on "Walk with a Doc" on Saturday morning, a program it hopes will help people take steps toward a healthier lifestyle. The monthly one-hour walks will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with "Benefits of Walking" and include a walk and talk with local doctor Nelson Trujillo, free blood pressure checks along with free giveaways and refreshments, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.