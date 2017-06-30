After 2 national searches, Boulder looks in-house for next planning director
Boulder announced this morning that its chief urban designer is the leading candidate to become the city's next planning director - a key job that's not been filled on any permanent basis since December. The public will have a chance to meet the candidate, Jim Robertson, during an open house and presentation from 4 to 6 p.m. July 13 at The Riverside, 1724 Broadway.
