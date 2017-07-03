6 things to do in Boulder County today, July 3, 2017

An exploration of eclectic festivals and events in the continental United States that Mark Alan Francis initiated during the nation's recession. The photographs explore not only the nation's communal gatherings, but also the social harmony generated by community involvement and the shared experience of participating and performing in these events, all day, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; free; 303-440-7826.

