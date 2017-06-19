Workout: High Fitness, led with can't-stand-still energy

Instructor: Sierra Farmer is a smiling firecracker, a young woman who exudes vitality and funnels that can't-stand-still energy into fast-paced, intense workouts for her clients. "I am a naturally hyper, happy person, so I was drawn to teach this class because I love being able to share that energy with my participants," says Farmer, who's led High Fitness at One Boulder since February after falling in love with the nationally branded exercise regimen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.