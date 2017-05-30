US doctor with links to Hawke's Bay killed in Colorado shooting
Dr Chris King in Havelock North while in Hawke's Bay for a three-month dietary research programme last year. Photo/Facebook A US doctor and health researcher with links to Hawke's Bay was killed in a Colorado restaurant shooting last week after accidently being invited to a party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|Mary
|724
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Thu
|Latisha
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11)
|May 31
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|3
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|May 29
|jeana iorio
|22
|Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07)
|May 29
|kauna
|46
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|May 29
|kauna
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC