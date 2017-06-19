Train derails in east Boulder; businesses evacuated over hazmat concerns
A train is stuck on tracks after reports of cars off tracks on 63rd Street in Boulder. Businesses within 100 yards of the derailment are being evacuated out of precaution, but police said on Twitter that they do not yet know if the train was carrying hazmat materials.
