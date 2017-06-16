Teen activist accused of ruining $1,0...

Teen activist accused of ruining $1,000 worth of meat at Boulder market takes plea deal

1 hr ago Read more: Denver Post

The teenager accused of ruining $1,000 worth of meat by putting flowers on it during a protest at Ideal Market was ordered to do community service and pay back half of the damages after reaching a plea agreement on Friday. Ateret Goldman, 15, pleaded guilty to one count of tampering, a misdemeanor.

