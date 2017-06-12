Swastika spray-painted on car's hood ...

Swastika spray-painted on car's hood in string of Boulder vandalisms

At least three vehicles parked in south Boulder residential neighborhoods were tagged overnight Monday with black spray paint, including a Subaru with a swastika on the hood. A Subaru in the 200 block of Pawnee Drive was reportedly covered in black spray paint and had a swastika on the hood, an estimated damage of $3,000.

