Stolen vehicle from Longmont fished out of Boulder County's Lagerman Reservoir
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that a vehicle stolen from Longmont was pulled out of Lagerman Reservoir. The sheriff's office announced via Twitter that dive teams from the Longmont Emergency Unit, Boulder Emergency Squad and Boulder Fire fished the vehicle out of the lake.
