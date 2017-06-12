Stolen vehicle from Longmont fished o...

Stolen vehicle from Longmont fished out of Boulder County's Lagerman Reservoir

Read more: Daily Camera

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that a vehicle stolen from Longmont was pulled out of Lagerman Reservoir. The sheriff's office announced via Twitter that dive teams from the Longmont Emergency Unit, Boulder Emergency Squad and Boulder Fire fished the vehicle out of the lake.

