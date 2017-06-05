Steamed greens: New machine kills CU ...

Steamed greens: New machine kills CU Boulder campus weeds without chemicals

9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

New technology and a pioneering spirit have ensured that steamed greens aren't only found inside University of Colorado Boulder dining halls, but all around the landscape, too. An Australia-based machine is helping control weeds on campus grounds without the tedium of hand-pulling or the toxins that come along with using chemicals to kill them.

