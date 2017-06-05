Review: Boulder historian's book empowers others in naming missing persons
Boulder historian Silvia Pettem does research on historic photographs at the Carnegie Branch Library for Local History in Boulder on Monday. What: Local historian and author Silvia Pettem's presentation and signing of her new book, "The Long Term Missing: Hope and Help for Families" Cost: $5 voucher that can be applied to purchase the author's featured book or another book on the event day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|2 hr
|robert
|8
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|18 hr
|Stand by me
|1,139
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Thu
|kauna
|198
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Laura Scurt
|727
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Jun 3
|Jordan Holiday
|2
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Jun 1
|Latisha
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11)
|May 31
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC