Phil Lesh & Terrapin Family Band Continue Boulder Run: Photos & Videos
Last night, Phil Lesh and The Terrapin Family Band performed the second night of three nights at The Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado. Featuring Phil joined by Ross James, Grahame Lesh, Alex Koford and Jason Crosby , the band played a varied set including a pair of original songs.
