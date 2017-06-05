Offshore wind turbines vulnerable to Category 5 hurricane gusts
Offshore wind turbines built according to current standards may not be able to withstand the powerful gusts of a Category 5 hurricane, creating potential risk for any such turbines built in hurricane-prone areas, new University of Colorado Boulder-led research shows. The study, which was conducted in collaboration with the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado and the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, highlights the limitations of current turbine design and could provide guidance for manufacturers and engineers looking to build more hurricane-resilient turbines in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Laura Scurt
|727
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Jun 3
|Jordan Holiday
|2
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Jun 1
|Latisha
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11)
|May 31
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|3
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|May 29
|jeana iorio
|22
|Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07)
|May 29
|kauna
|46
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC