New trail connecting Gunbarrel to Boulder Reservoir opens as 'LoBo' system fills out
Joe Lanzoni, of Gunbarrel, opens the gate to use the crosswalk Tuesday after riding his bicycle with Oliver Lignell, left, on the newly opened trail connecting Gunbarrel with Boulder Reservoir. A new $2.3 million multi-use trail opened Tuesday in Boulder County, offering a connection for pedestrians and cyclists between Gunbarrel and Boulder Reservoir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|22 hr
|gwen
|1,142
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|Tue
|Cindy2017
|20
|Man named as potential new suspect in JonBenet ...
|Mon
|KCinNYC
|18
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jun 24
|Born in the USA
|84
|Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09)
|Jun 24
|kauna
|1,667
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Jun 21
|Transplant
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC