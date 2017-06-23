Mountaineering icon Jeff Lowe now "death defying" in battle with disease
For a man who was feared to be near death three years ago and several times since, Jeff Lowe has been living a rather rewarding life lately. A mountaineering legend and hero to his generation in the climbing community, Lowe was inducted into the Boulder Sports Hall of Fame last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man named as potential new suspect in JonBenet ...
|3 hr
|robert
|8
|Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|kauna
|1,667
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Jun 21
|Transplant
|5
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|Jun 20
|kauna
|45
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 20
|Sergio Fred
|730
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Jun 13
|hey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC