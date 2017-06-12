Mike Littwin: Democrats flooding governor's race
U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, D-Boulder, chats with supporters from left to right Joyce Fischer, Julia Eddy, Averil Brent and Kris Moe at right during a kickoff party for his announced run for Colorado governor at the Bohemian Biergarten in Boulder on June 12. Now that Jared Polis, the well-known political disrupter, has officially shaken up the Democratic race for governor, at least one thing is clear: No one has any idea how it will turn out. It's as if the Colorado Democratic Party had decided to throw nearly its entire bench into one race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|Jun 15
|kauna
|43
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|729
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Jun 13
|hey
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jun 10
|Movin on Up
|24
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jun 9
|robert
|8
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Jun 8
|kauna
|198
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC