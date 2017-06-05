Megan Schneider Community Service Award
The Megan Schneider Community Service Award recognizes students who care about the general welfare of the community. Each year, students are encouraged to become active in the community through participating in community service school volunteering through their respective club and athletic activities.
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|2 hr
|kauna
|10
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Sun
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Movin on Up
|24
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Chris
|728
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jun 9
|robert
|8
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Jun 8
|kauna
|198
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Jun 3
|Jordan Holiday
|2
