Louisville police seek suspect in Bank of the West robbery who fled on bicycle

Survelliance footage captured a man accused of robbing a Bank of the West branch in Louisville on Monday. Louisville police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Bank of the West branch on Monday morning, in which a man allegedly demanded cash and later fled the scene on a bicycle.

